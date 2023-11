Balancing Health And Indulgence

We at the hotel know our guests' wide range of dietary needs and preferences. While some may search for lighter, healthier options, others may be craving robust, traditional meals. Our Healthy Holiday Menu aims to achieve the ideal harmony between enjoyment and wellness. We want to ensure that no guest has to sacrifice their well-being to enjoy the festive mood fully. Choosing the right ingredients and cooking techniques is critical to creating a nutritious holiday feast that pleases everyone. It's all about minimising extra fat, sugar, and sodium and enjoying seasonal, nutrient-dense foods.