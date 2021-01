1 / 6

The cold winter months are not kind to your hair. You may have noticed an increase in hair fall during these months. The dry cold air pulls the moisture out of hair follicles and leaves it weak and brittle. You also experience other problems like split ends and frizzy hair. All this can be an irritation and despite your best efforts, you may still be trying to find a solution to these problems. But you need to look no further than your kitchen and home to find a solution. There are many simple home remedies that can keep your hair strong in winter. Here, we list a few of them. Try these out and you will be amazed at the results. The best thing about these remedies are that these are absolutely chemical free and natural. So, there is no fear of any adverse effects. Try these 5 remedies and experience strong yet soft and silky hair this winter.