1 / 5

Experiencing debilitating period pains is not normal. Also, sometimes, these excruciating pains may be because of an underlining problem such as endometriosis, PCOS etc. In this condition, specialized care and treatment is needed. If you consult a gynecologist, he/she will prescribe you painkillers to get rid of it. However, nothing can be as safe as natural remedies. Therefore, here we tell you about 4 kitchen ingredients that can help you get some relief from the period pains. Try ginger, parsley, chamomile, or fennel and see the result yourself.