Vaginal health is important to maintain for your overall well-being. Poor vaginal health can affect your libido, fertility, and ability to reach orgasm. Moreover, it can create problems in your relationship and can impact your self-confidence. If you are dealing with funky vaginal smell or infection, you need to be extra cautious about what you eat. Add seeds and nuts, yougurt, fruits and vegetables in your diet and avoid consuming alcohol or sugar.