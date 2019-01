1 / 6

White vaginal discharge is normal and helps keep your vagina clean. However, sometimes due to hormonal imbalance, toxin in the body, unhygienic lifestyle conditions, or infections due to coloured toilet paper, sanitary pads, and so on, its colour changes to yellow and you may experience symptoms like redness, pain, and irritation. These signs are not good, and you must consult a gynecologist in such a scenario. But, if you want to deal with it naturally, opt for banana, fenugreek seeds, yoghurt, rice water, and water.