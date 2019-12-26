1 / 6

Today, many couples trying to conceive are facing infertility. There are multiple conditions that can contribute to infertility in men and women. Around 30 per cent of fertility problems in couples originate in the woman and another 30 per cent originate in the man. The rest 30 per cent is found in both partners. As per the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), age, smoking, sexually transmitted infections, and being overweight or underweight can all affect fertility.Female infertility affects an estimated 48 million women around that world, with the highest prevalence in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa/Middle East, and Central/Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Female infertility can result from age, physical problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors. If you are having difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, you should talk to your gynaecologist for possible treatments. But believe it or not, food and fertility are intrinsically linked. So, adding certain foods to your daily diet can actually help you on your way to parenthood.Here is a list of five baby-making foods (not aphrodisiacs) that you can add to your shopping cart and find your path to Babyville.