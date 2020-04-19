1 / 6

Among the many issues we are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, one is shortage of grocery items. While adults may manage to survive through this hard time with the available pantry items at home, young children won’t understand the situation and easily eat whatever you put in front of them. If your kid is a picky eater, then preparing healthy yet tasty meals with the minimal ingredients is even more challenging. Young children are still developing their taste, so you can’t expect them to eat every food. Plus, some picky eaters are so limited with their food choices. So, one of the main concerns for mothers now is what if they run out of the few foods their kids like and usually eat. If you do run out of your child’s favorite foods, try to explain them that food is not gone forever, and that you’ll be able to get it when the grocery stores start restocking them. Meanwhile, we have some tips on how to make nutritious meals for your kids with the limited pantry items you have at home. Here are some commonly available kitchen ingredients that you can turn into delicious food for your picky eaters.