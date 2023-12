Insulin Therapy









Moreover, advancements and innovations in insulin therapy have significantly improved the experience of managing diabetes. Insulin pens offer more convenient and accurate ways to administer insulin. These innovations make insulin therapy seamless, especially for those who fear injections or have difficulty with manual insulin dosing. Meanwhile, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology monitors trends and makes informed decisions about insulin dosing. Knowing their glucose levels at all times can help individuals feel more in control and less anxious about unexpected spikes or drops. Also Read - The Implications Of Air Pollution On The Diverse Sectors Of India's Economy