1 / 6

Just beside the line of people struggling to lose weight, there are those lads who are too skinny and wants to gain weight. This is a growing concern these days and can cause a range of health problems. Underweight people are likely to experience problems like weekend immune system, infertility, osteoporosis, malnutrition, and an increased risk of complications during surgery. Luckily, there are ways to get rid of this issue. Doctors suggest that people struggling to gain weight should start with increasing their appetite gradually. Moreover, there are certain foods including milk, eggs, oats, bananas, and butter that can help gain weight.