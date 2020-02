1 / 6

As you spend more hours in front of a screen, your eyes are suffering in silence. When you look into a computer or phone screen, your eyes and the muscles around them work excessively to adjust to the light that is emitted from the screen. This constant adjustment to quickly changing images or text causes the structures within the eye to get strained. Improving the circulation to your eyes and the optic nerves is essential to keep them healthy – say experts. Apart from all the exercises you perform to improve your eyesight, maintaining a well-balanced, healthy diet is also important to keeping your eyes healthy. A healthy diet may also help reduce your risk for developing eye conditions. Here are 5 of the best foods for your eyes.