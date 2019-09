1 / 6

Do people ask you if you are sick, even if you are not? This is because of the bags that are hanging under your eyes. Eyebags are a result of fluid or fat accumulating below the eyes, which make you look old, tired and even sick. Accumulation of fat is a naturally occurring phenomena caused by various factors. Age is one, lack of sleep is another. If you don’t sleep, your eyes will not be able to rest and would require more nutrients. This can manifest as eyebags. Dehydration can loosen the skin of the area under the eyes. Allergies and high intake of sodium can also cause it. Once you identify the cause, you can treat it at home and there is no need to go to a cosmetic clinic. Here are some of the treatment methods that you can try at home.