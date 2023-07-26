Eye Infection Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Eye Infection
An eye infection is a condition characterised by the invasion and multiplication of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses or fungi, in the eye's various structures. These infections can be caused by factors like poor hygiene, contact with infected individuals or pre-existing health issues. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent complications and safeguard vision. Seeking medical attention when experiencing symptoms is essential to receive appropriate care and prevent the infection from spreading to other people or causing further damage to the affected eye.