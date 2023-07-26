Sign In
Eye Infection Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Here are 5 symptoms of an eye infection that you must not ignore.

Published : July 26, 2023

Eye Infection

An eye infection is a condition characterised by the invasion and multiplication of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses or fungi, in the eye's various structures. These infections can be caused by factors like poor hygiene, contact with infected individuals or pre-existing health issues. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent complications and safeguard vision. Seeking medical attention when experiencing symptoms is essential to receive appropriate care and prevent the infection from spreading to other people or causing further damage to the affected eye.

Redness And Irritation

Watery Or Discoloured Discharge

An eye infection often leads to abnormal eye discharge, which can be watery, yellow, green, or white. This discharge may crust around the eyelids, especially after sleeping.

Sensitivity To Light

Blurred Vision

Eye infections can cause temporary blurred or hazy vision. This visual disturbance may be accompanied by other symptoms, and it is essential to seek medical attention promptly.