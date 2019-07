1 / 6

The monsoons are here, and it brings with it the cold and flu. This season leaves you with a runny nose and a foggy feeling. Runny nose bothers everyone, so what most of us do is grab a tissue and blow our nose. If you have a runny or blocked nose, the chances are that you are going to blow your nose. While there is no harm in doing this, an aggressive blow can lead to some side-effects. Nose blowing is a completely healthy practice, but the way you do it might be wrong. So, be careful while doing this. Thought the side effects may not always be serious, at times, it can cause serious damage and lead to painful conditions. The next time you blow your nose, keep in mind that you might unwittingly cause the following health complications.