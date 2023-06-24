Causes Of Obesity In Children
There are several risk factors associated with childhood obesity, including family history, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating patterns, certain medical conditions. Now, researchers have identified another possible risk factor: exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals, during pregnancy.
These toxic chemicals are used in making waterproof clothing, personal care products, firefighting foams, food packaging, medical products, fast food wrappers, nonstick cookware, and many other household products. Because these chemicals do not break down easily and can stay in the environment for thousands of years, they are referred to as forever chemicals.
A study by Brown University researchers found higher levels of PFAS in mother's blood during pregnancy related to slightly higher BMIs and an increased risk of obesity in children.