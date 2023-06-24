Sign In
Exposure To 'Forever Chemicals' During Pregnancy May Increase Risk Of Obesity In Children

Children born to mothers who were highly exposed to PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals", during pregnancy may be more likely to become obese.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : June 24, 2023 8:31 PM IST

Causes Of Obesity In Children

There are several risk factors associated with childhood obesity, including family history, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating patterns, certain medical conditions. Now, researchers have identified another possible risk factor: exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals, during pregnancy. These toxic chemicals are used in making waterproof clothing, personal care products, firefighting foams, food packaging, medical products, fast food wrappers, nonstick cookware, and many other household products. Because these chemicals do not break down easily and can stay in the environment for thousands of years, they are referred to as forever chemicals. A study by Brown University researchers found higher levels of PFAS in mother's blood during pregnancy related to slightly higher BMIs and an increased risk of obesity in children.

Exposure To Forever Chemicals During Pregnancy

Exposure to certain PFAS is known to increase the risk of developing kidney cancer, testicular cancer, hypertension, thyroid disease and immunotoxicity in children. Exposure to PFAS during pregnancy has been associated with increased incidence of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction, and low birth weight.

Pregnancy And Childhood Obesity

Smoking during pregnancy and excessive weight gain during pregnancy can also put children at risk of becoming obese as adults. Obese parents are likely to have obese or overweight children.

Tips To Reduce Your Exposure To PFAS

You cannot totally avoid exposure to PFAS, but you can reduce your exposure to the chemicals to certain levels by: • Reducing use of products that contain PFAS. • Using water that has been tested for PFAS. • Avoiding consumption of fish from waterways Contaminated with PFAS. • Eating home cooked food and avoiding fast food (which may be packed in containers coated with PFAS) as much as possible.