Exposure To Air Pollution Increases Risk Of Colorectal And Prostate Cancers: New Study

Not just lung cancer, air pollution may increase risk of other cancers too. Be aware of the health risks associated with air pollutants.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : August 8, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Air Pollution And Health Risks

The impact of air pollution on human health is bigger than you can imagine. Exposure to outdoor air pollution is known as a risk factor for lung cancer, constituting about 1 in 10 lung cancer cases. Now, a new study has linked chronic exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) to increased risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers. Even low levels of air pollution exposure may make you prone to developing these cancers, it stated. In addition, exposure to PM2.5 and NO2 for more than 10 years may increase your risk of developing breast and endometrial cancers, suggested the study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The findings are based on the nationwide analysis of data of millions of Medicare beneficiaries, from 2000 to 2016. Environmental Epidemiology reported the study findings in its August online issue.

Air Pollution And Cancer Risk

The researchers found chronic PM2.5 and NO2 exposures associated with an increased risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers among the participants. They also found exposures to both pollutants associated with endometrial and breast cancer risk at lower pollution levels. People with higher average BMI may be more susceptible to all four cancers from NO2 exposure, the study suggested.  Also Read - Delhi News: Thick Blanket of Toxic And Polluted Air Engulfs National Capital, AQI Reaches 407

Air Pollution Linked To Antibiotic Resistance

Another study published in The Lancet Planetary Health revealed that increasing air pollution can cause antibiotic resistance. According to the study, PM 2.5 carries higher levels of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs), then they are found in sediments, soil, and rivers. You could be directly exposed to antibiotic-resistant elements in PM 2.5 through inhalation, which could increase your risk of premature deaths.

Air Pollution Ups Diabetes Risk

Outdoor air pollution has also been linked to an increased risk of diabetes. For example, a study from Washington University School of Medicine suggested that reducing pollution may help reduce diabetes cases in heavily polluted countries such as India.