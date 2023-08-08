Air Pollution And Health Risks
The impact of air pollution on human health is bigger than you can imagine. Exposure to outdoor air pollution is known as a risk factor for lung cancer, constituting about 1 in 10 lung cancer cases. Now, a new study has linked chronic exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) to increased risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers. Even low levels of air pollution exposure may make you prone to developing these cancers, it stated.
In addition, exposure to PM2.5 and NO2 for more than 10 years may increase your risk of developing breast and endometrial cancers, suggested the study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
The findings are based on the nationwide analysis of data of millions of Medicare beneficiaries, from 2000 to 2016. Environmental Epidemiology reported the study findings in its August online issue.