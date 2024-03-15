Exercise, Diet, Meds: Ways In Which You Can Treat Your Dysmenorrhea

What Is Dysmenorrhea?









Dysmenorrhea, or menstrual cramps, is pain that is felt around the lower belly and pelvis area. It can be dull-aching or throbbing. The pain is usually felt a few days before the menstrual cycle and may last till about the third day of the cycle, with its intensity varying. The cramps happen due to prostaglandin secretions. This hormone is primarily released in the body after an injury, inflammation or infection. It helps with blood vessel dilation or constriction. During the menstrual cycle, prostaglandin causes uterine muscles to contract in order to shed the tissues. Too much of it can lead to painful periods or menstrual cramps, explains Dr Priya Singh, physiotherapist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi.