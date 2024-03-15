  • ENG

Select Language

Exercise, Diet, Meds: Ways In Which You Can Treat Your Dysmenorrhea

Verified VERIFIED

The cramps happen due to prostaglandin secretions. During the menstrual cycle, prostaglandin causes uterine muscles to contract in order to shed the tissues. Too much of it can lead to painful periods or menstrual cramps.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Published : March 15, 2024 10:08 AM IST

1/8

What Is Dysmenorrhea?

Dysmenorrhea, or menstrual cramps, is pain that is felt around the lower belly and pelvis area. It can be dull-aching or throbbing. The pain is usually felt a few days before the menstrual cycle and may last till about the third day of the cycle, with its intensity varying. The cramps happen due to prostaglandin secretions. This hormone is primarily released in the body after an injury, inflammation or infection. It helps with blood vessel dilation or constriction. During the menstrual cycle, prostaglandin causes uterine muscles to contract in order to shed the tissues. Too much of it can lead to painful periods or menstrual cramps, explains Dr Priya Singh, physiotherapist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi.

2/8

Pelvic Alignment

According to the expert, pelvic alignment has a 'great impact' on the intensity of pain. Pelvic alignment includes components like the 'trunk imbalance', 'rotation', 'pelvic tilting', and 'lumbar lordosis angle', which is directly controlled by the muscles of the hip and pelvic floor. "Weakness of the pelvic floor muscles and hip would certainly contribute to disturbed pelvic alignment and that shall worsen the condition," warns Dr Singh. She adds that a physiotherapist can take care of dysmenorrhea by using certain treatment options. Read on to find out. Also Read - Neem And Turmeric Benefits For Skin: How To Make Neem And Turmeric Face Pack?

3/8

Myofascial Release

This technique is performed to release your muscles, which consists of trigger points or tenderness, by applying moderate pressure across the fascia of the muscles. The pressure can be applied by hands or myofascial release tools.

5/8

Strength Training

This is advised for the weaker group of muscles. One can train their muscles with weights especially during the follicular phase of their cycle. Tools can be used by a physiotherapist, such as weight balls, vaginal cones.

7/8

Non Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

These drugs help block the effects of prostaglandins and ease out the pain and cramps. One can consult an OB-GYN and the dosage can be taken as prescribed by them.