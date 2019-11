1 / 6

Benefits of exercise has turned people into addicts. Constantly thinking about how exercise will help lower the risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke, is turning exercising into a pain in itself. Exercise addiction is an unhealthy obsession with physical fitness and exercise. It’s often a result of body image disorders or eating disorders. Like any addiction, exercise addiction can also release chemicals in the body, which could create a sense of pleasure or reward in the body while exercising. It has pushed the concept of rest so far away that people’s bodies have started to break. Here are few signs that indicate that you are addicted to exercise.