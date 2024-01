Treatment









The only way to treat a navel stone is to remove it. If it is too big, a doctor may have to use a forceps to pull it out. But, you can do it yourself by staying hygienic and cleaning the area consistently by dabbing a ball of cotton in lotion and gently wiping the navel region. Keep in mind that in some rare cases, the doctor may have to remove the stone surgically. And, in case of a skin infection, they may also treat that. Later, the stone may be tested to find out if it is really a navel stone or some other kind of growth. Also Read - TM-Sidhi Program: How Does Transcendental Meditation Boost Mental Health?