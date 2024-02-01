  • ENG

Essential Nutrients For Different Moods: Tips To Treat Your Body Right At Every Stage

Tracking your health problems, its causes and solutions all by yourself is a very difficult task. You may feel overwhelmed not being able to make yourself feel better. However, one way you can take good care of yourself is by expanding your knowledge on health.

Published : February 1, 2024

How Can You Track Your Body's Nutritional Requirements?

How can you ensure that your health is absolutely fine? There are a few steps that you can try. Firstly, listen to your body. Signs of health problems eventually show up in your body either in its initial stages or it may also be severe. However, these signs can tell a lot about your current health status. For instance, if you are chronically tired or fatigued, it may not be just hectic work but also some nutritional deficiencies. Secondly, track your symptoms for some time. If it persists even after you are following a healthy routine, the third step should be to consult a doctor. Here are some common signs that your body may show. We have provided the probable causes and solutions for you to be able to take care of your own health.

Tryptophan For Sleep

More and more people nowadays face sleep related problems. The symptoms ususally range from disrupted sleep, inability to go t sleep, waking up in the middle of the night and unable to sleep again and insomnia. For this, you need to ensure your body is secreting enough melatonin and also eat Tryptophan.

Potassium For Weakness

If you are feeling physically weak, you need to enrich your body with potassium. Eat foods rich in potassium like fry fruits, lentils and potatoes.

Serotonin For Feeling Low And Down

If you are feeling down and depressed, there is another delicious solution right by your side. The answer is dark chocolate. This delicious dessert will not only help boost serotonin and your mood but also help your heart health and brain health.