Erectile Dysfunction Treatment: 5 Natural Ways To Overcome Impotence

Causes Of Erectile Dysfunction









Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a condition where a man is unable to attain or sustain an erection sufficient for satisfying sexual intercourse. According to reports, ED can be contributed to by several factors, which includes side-effect of certain medications, job stress, depression and relationship problems. However, ED often occurs due to insufficient supply of blood to the penis because of clogged arteries, called atherosclerosis. The Harvard Health states, “At least 25% of the time, the penis doesn’t get firm enough, or it gets firm but softens too soon.” It further notes that “men can ease” or “even reverse” erectile dysfunction by making simple lifestyle changes, such as: