Erectile Dysfunction Treatment: 5 Natural Ways To Overcome Impotence

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : February 3, 2026 9:06 PM IST

Causes Of Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a condition where a man is unable to attain or sustain an erection sufficient for satisfying sexual intercourse. According to reports, ED can be contributed to by several factors, which includes side-effect of certain medications, job stress, depression and relationship problems. However, ED often occurs due to insufficient supply of blood to the penis because of clogged arteries, called atherosclerosis. The Harvard Health states, “At least 25% of the time, the penis doesn’t get firm enough, or it gets firm but softens too soon.” It further notes that “men can ease” or “even reverse” erectile dysfunction by making simple lifestyle changes, such as:

Stay Physically Active

A study released by Harvard Health found that staying active for 30 minutes was linked with a 41% drop in risk for erectile dysfunction. Additionally, research from other studies also supported that moderate exercise can boost sexual performance in obese middle-aged men with erectile dysfunction. Also Read - Does Lack Of Sleep Lead To Impotence Or Erectile Dysfunction?

Consume A Healthy Diet

No matter what your health goals are, a healthy diet is essential. When it comes to erectile dysfunction, researchers recommend adding nutritious food to your diet such as fruits, whole grains, fish, vegetables, and a moderate amount of meat to ease erectile dysfunction.

Be Aware Of Your Waistline

Healthcare professionals note that an expanding waistline can also contribute to erectile dysfunction. Previous study notes that a man with 42 inch waist is 50% more likely to have ED than one with a 32 inch waste. Therefore, shedding excessive weight or fat can help fight erectile dysfunction.

Work Out Your Muscles

Another natural way to ease or reverse erectile dysfunction is to keep your pelvic floor strong. This can enhance rigidity during erection and keep blood from leaving the penis by pressing on a key vein. A study trial run for three months showed that twice-daily sets of Kegel exercises, accompanied by certain lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, losing weight and limiting alcohol, had a positive impact on erectile dysfunction. Also Read - What are the latest treatment options for ED or impotence?