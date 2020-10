1 / 6

The prostate gland is a small, walnut-shaped gland that sits just behind the bladder in men. With age, some men are likely to experience an enlarged prostate gland. This is a common condition. But you need to take care because it can progress to prostate cancer. Fortunately, you can prevent this condition, or at least bring down your risk, with the right diet. Of course, regular exercise is also important. But what you eat along with your exercise routine can make a huge difference. You need to follow a diet that is low in saturated fat and simple sugars and high in fibre. Have more fruits and veggies and add whole foods to your diet. Other than this, you need to avoid certain foods which can significantly increase your risk of enlarged prostate and, therefore, prostate cancer. Here, we list a few foods that you must avoid for the food of your prostate health.