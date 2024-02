Cultivate Empathy









Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. Cultivate empathy by putting yourself in the other person's shoes and seeing the situation from their perspective. Demonstrate empathy through active listening, validation of emotions, and respectful acknowledgment of differing viewpoints. Treat others with kindness and professionalism, regardless of disagreements.