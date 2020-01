1 / 6

Endometriosis is a reproductive disorder that affects women. In this condition, the tissues that line the walls of the uterus grow outside the uterus where it forms cysts and scar tissues. Sometimes, it also forms abnormal adhesions that may bind organs together. It is a painful condition and can affect the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Usually, this tissue becomes think over time and beaks down. It is then flushed out when a woman has her periods. Intense pelvic pain, painful intercourse, heavy bleeding during periods, infertility and painful bowel movements or urination are common symptoms of this condition. Sometimes, you may also experience diarrhea or constipation, bloating and nausea and unusual fatigue. Medical treatment is a must, but you can try and get relief from your pain with a few natural remedies as well.