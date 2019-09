1 / 6

When we eat or drink, we are not just taking in the nutrients but also swallowing air. When this air exceeds the normal limit, the body finds different ways to release it. Burping is one way of getting rid of this excess air. When the excess air enters the oesophagus, it is expelled from the body. The sound that comes with burping is made when the oesophagus pushes the air out. Belching and eructation are other scientific names of burping. You cannot stop your burping. It is an involuntary movement of the body. If you try to stop it with force, your stomach will expand with the air. Some people are more prone to burping because they have the wrong habits. They eat too quickly or laugh with their mouth open or drink too much carbonated beverages, These idiosyncrasies can increase your air intake and increase burping. Here are some ways in which you can stop your burping.