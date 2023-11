Hearty And Healthy: Avocado And Eggs Breakfast

Avocado and eggs make a perfect duo for a nutrient-rich morning meal. Avocado is a fantastic source of healthy dietary fats, which are great for heart health, and it is packed with vitamins and minerals. Slice an avocado and remove the pit, creating a small well in the centre. Crack an egg into the well and bake it in the oven until it is cooked to your liking. This simple dish is rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins.