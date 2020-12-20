1 / 6

Do you often feel bloated, especially in the abdominal area, and have swollen legs, feet and ankles? If yes, you’re probably experiencing water or fluid retention, known as edema in medical terms. It is a common health issue caused due to excessive accumulation of fluid in body tissues. A number of factors can make you retain excess fluid in the body. These include high sodium intake, poor circulation, standing or sitting too long, vitamin deficiencies, stress, pregnancy, menstruation, hot weather, exposure to high altitudes, allergies, high blood pressure, heart problems, kidney problems, chronic lung disease, liver disease, thyroid disorders, certain medications and oral contraceptives.Symptoms of fluid retention include swelling and puffiness in the affected body parts, stiff joints, weight fluctuations, a bloated feeling, and increased blood pressure and pulse rate.Below are some natural remedies to remove the excess water from your body. If your problem persists, see a doctor. Consistent water retention might be a symptom of a serious condition such as: deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary edema (fluid buildup inside your lungs) or fibroids in women.