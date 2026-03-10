Select Language

Edamame health benefits: 5 reasons to eat this Japanese bean for heart health and weight loss this summer

Edamame is a smart option to keep the energy levels up and to maintain the whole body healthy throughout the hot weather.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : March 10, 2026 12:15 PM IST

Edamame Health Benefits

With the onset of the spring season, light and nutritious snacks are gaining their momentum. One such food is edamame, usually roasted or lightly salted and served in summer. Edamame is a popular dish across most Asian cuisines and is appreciated not just for its delicate taste but also due to its amazing nutritional content which is beneficial for your heart and weight. Here are five reasons why you should add Edamame to the summer menu:

Edamame For Digestive Health

Edamame contains fibre, which is significant in improving the digestive system. This compound manages proper bowel movements and helps to promote the growth of useful gut bacteria. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “It was found, although results vary in different studies, in general, both animal and human studies have shown that consumption of soy foods can increase the levels of bifidobacteria and lactobacilli and alter the ratio between Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes. These changes in microbiota are consistent with reported reductions in pathogenic bacteria populations in the gut, thereby lowering the risk of diseases and leading to beneficial effects on human health” Also Read - 9 Health Benefits Of Adding Beans To Your Diet

Edamame For Plant-based Protein Source

Edamame is a good source of plant protein for anyone who wants to have fewer meat products in their diet. Protein assists in maintaining muscle health, while it provides the body with adequate energy flow to function normally.

Edamame For Managing Weight

Edamame is lower in calories, but it contains a lot of protein and fibre. This mix is well-known to keep you full for a longer period, which has the potential to reduce overeating and aid healthy weight control. Also Read - What To Eat And What Not To Eat To Support Oral Health

Edamame For Heart Health

Fibre, antioxidants and healthy plant compounds present in edamame may aid in the prevention of cardiovascular health. Consuming this summer-friendly food regularly can assist in managing cholesterol levels and improving heart activity.

Edamame For Micronutrient Supply

Edamame contains a lot of folate, vitamin K, iron and magnesium. All of these nutrients are essential to assist in maintaining the bones, blood circulation and general body functioning. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Study says magnesium helps maintain optimum vitamin D levels