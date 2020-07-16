1 / 6

Type 2 diabetes, which usually develops in adulthood, occurs when your body is not able to digest sugar properly. Too much blood sugar can damage kidney, nerve and eye, and cause heart disease and stroke. Healthy diet, exercise and possibly medication or insulin may help control or prevent Type 2 diabetes. Balancing protein, healthy carbohydrates and fat, in the right manner can help you stay full longer without spiking your blood sugar too high, and prevent overeating, say dieticians. If you want to keep Type 2 diabetes at bay, make sure to include more fruits, vegetables and whole-grain foods to your diet. A large study suggested that a diet high in fruits and vegetables may help reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 50 percent. The study, which included more than 22,000 people, found an association between higher blood concentrations of vitamin C and carotenoids were lower risk of developing of type 2 diabetes. Vitamin C and carotenoids are considered reliable indicators of fruit and vegetable consumption. Another study linked whole-grain foods with reduced the risk of Type 2 diabetes (29 percent). Based on these findings, we have made a list of foods that can help reduce your risk for Type 2 diabetes. Check them out: