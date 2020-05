1 / 7

You don’t forget to apply sunscreen before leaving the house, but you avoid it when you’re at home. This is probably because like many people, you also believe that sunscreen is just for when the sun is out. And that’s is not true. Dermatologists say you should wear sunblock all the time, even when you’re inside the house. So, don’t ignore your sunscreen while you stay at home during the quarantine. For extra protection against the harmful UV rays, you can add certain foods to your diet to boost your boost your skin's natural sun protection. Here are some foods that have natural SPF qualities.