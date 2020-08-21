1 / 6

Health experts recommend that we should eat several servings per week of cruciferous vegetables for good health. Most cruciferous vegetables are low in calorie and rich in vitamins and minerals such as folate and vitamins C, E, and K, and fiber. Cruciferous vegetables also contain compounds like phytonutrients and glucosinolates that have been shown to have anticancer effects. A new study has also linked higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage, with less extensive blood vessel disease such as heart attack or stroke in older women. Heart attack or stroke may be caused due to the build-up of fatty and calcium deposits on the inner walls of our blood vessels, such as the aorta.The study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, found that older women consuming higher amounts of cruciferous vegetables every day have lower odds of having extensive calcification on their aorta. The researchers suggested that vitamin K, which is found abundantly in cruciferous vegetables, may be involved in inhibiting the calcification process that occurs in our blood vessels. Here are top five cruciferous vegetables that should be added to your daily diet: