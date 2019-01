1 / 5

Commonly known as farting, flatulence is passing gas from the digestive system out of the back passage is known as flatulence. It is a normal biological process that everyone experiences at least 5 to 15 times a day. It occurs due to collected gas inside the digestive system either during eating and drinking or during digestion. If you pass wind more frequently than the average number of times on a regular basis, you could have excessive flatulence, which has a number of causes. Well, here we won’t talk about causes but about natural home remedies that can help you get rid of it.