Eating a healthy balanced diet is essential for building strong bones. Apart from a good diet, physical activity and avoiding certain risk factors may help keep your bones healthy. While calcium helps strengthen your bones, vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. Lack of these nutrients in your diet can lead to poor bone health, which can cause conditions such as rickets and osteoporosis. It's never too early or too late to start when it comes to eating healthy diet. It is your bones that support your body and help you to move, so it is necessary to keep them strong. Here are some foods that can help boost your bone health.