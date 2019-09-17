1 / 6

Dengue, which is a mosquito-borne disease has reportedly affected more than 80,000 people in Bangladesh. Notably, the country is facing one of its worst dengue outbreaks. This month, it has already affected around 9470 people. Dengue usually affects people living in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It is transmitted through bite of an infected mosquito. The dengue fever is characterized by symptoms like nausea, rashes, swollen glands, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes etc. With delayed treatment, it can potentially lead to complications like damage to liver, heart, lungs, drop in blood pressure etc. The signs of this fever can easily be confused with those of others. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, certain laboratory tests can help confirm dengue. To treat the dengue, basically, doctors focus on symptoms. Here we tell you about few plant-based foods that can help you manage the condition better. Read on to know about that.