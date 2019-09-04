1 / 6

Pneumonia is a lung infection that usually affects people below 2 years, those above 65 or/and individuals with weak immune system. If you have this life-threatening disease, you will experience symptoms like cough, fever, headache, diarrhea, muscle pain, shortness of breath etc. In this infection your lungs become inflamed and alveoli present inside it, get filled up with pus. Pneumonia can be caused by various microbes like bacteria, virus, fungi etc. Certain risk factors like being hospitalized, having chronic condition, suppressed immune system, and smoking increase your chance of getting pneumonia. If not treated on time, this infection can lead to complications like lung abscess, pleural effusion, difficulty breathing, and bacteremia. In case you are already suffering from the disease, you look for foods that can help you fight against the infection effectively. Here we give you a list of those foods to make things easier for you.