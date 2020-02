1 / 6

Cartilage is the smooth and elastic tissue that covers and protects the ends of long bones at the joints. It is the structural component of the ear, nose, rib cage, bronchial tubes, intervertebral discs and many other joints in the body. This is what lends flexibility to your joints and prevents damage from friction when the bones slide over each other. If you damage your cartilage, you will experience pain, swelling and stiffness in your joints. Knee pain is the most common condition that arises from a damage to cartilage. Unfortunately, since cartilage does not have its own blood supply, it takes time to heal from wear and tear and injuries. But with the right foods you can speed up this healing process.