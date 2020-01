1 / 6

Menopause is a time when a woman’s body goes through major transformation. They lose muscle mass and their metabolism slows down. They also do not need as much calories as they did when they were younger. At the same time, she needs more vitamins and minerals to tide over this difficult period in her life. That is why it is important to eat the right foods during menopause. Eat healthy. It is okay to give in to the occasional temptation, but your daily diet must be healthy and wholesome. Here we have a few foods that you must definitely add to your diet.