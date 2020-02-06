1 / 6

Greens are not everything when it comes to beneficial nutrients. Including a wide range of colours in in your diet can help you get a great variety of essential nutrients. Here we will talk about yellow foods and why you must have them daily. From boosting immunity to skin-brightening, yellow foods can offer several health benefits.Bioflavonoid, also referred to as Vitamin P, present in yellow foods helps in the breakdown of Vitamin C – the nutrient that can boost your skin health. Bioflavonoid also helps in collagen production. Collagen is an essential skin protein that prevents early ageing. So, eating yellow foods may help you look younger.Yellow foods also contain carotenoids which are an antioxidant that help reduce the damage from free radicals. Antioxidants also help reduce inflammation and prevent risk of many diseases. Yellow fruits like mango and lemon are rich in Vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps keep your skin healthy and glowing. Here are five yellow foods that you must add in your diet.