Dry Fruits Side Effect: 5 Common Health Risks Linked To Overconsumption Of Raisins, Apricots And More

Dry fruits are one of the oldest traditional superfood that is highly recommended by healthcare professionals for optimal bodily function. They are loaded with protein, magnesium, healthy fats, iron, vitamin B and fibre, making them a nutritional powerhouse. Healthcare professionals recommend a handful of dry fruits or nuts for better health due to its versatile benefits, but overconsumption of raisins, almonds, etc., may have certain disadvantages that can affect your well-being. Here are some most common dry fruit side effects you should be aware: