Dry Fruits Side Effect: 5 Common Health Risks Linked To Overconsumption Of Raisins, Apricots And More

Dry Fruits Side Effect: Experts recommend a handful of dry fruits for better health due to its versatile benefits, but overconsumption of raisins, almonds, etc., may have certain disadvantages that can affect your well-being. Know these five health risks...

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 9, 2026 3:30 PM IST

Dry Fruits Side Effects

Dry fruits are one of the oldest traditional superfood that is highly recommended by healthcare professionals for optimal bodily function. They are loaded with protein, magnesium, healthy fats, iron, vitamin B and fibre, making them a nutritional powerhouse. Healthcare professionals recommend a handful of dry fruits or nuts for better health due to its versatile benefits, but overconsumption of raisins, almonds, etc., may have certain disadvantages that can affect your well-being. Here are some most common dry fruit side effects you should be aware:

Sugar Crash

Most dry fruits contain natural sugar, which can have a high glycemic index that may instantly raise blood sugar levels and spike energy levels. Experts suggest that people suffering from high-pressure should not consume more than the recommended daily allowance to avoid casualties. Also Read - Top 9 Fruits With Melatonin For Better Sleep, Expert Explains

Weight Gain

Another common problem associated to overconsumption of dry fruits include weight gain. Researchers note that a handful of dry fruits typically contains 150 to 200 cal, consuming that amount of healthy fats per day might cause an individual to gain almost one kilogram in one month. The Naitional Insitute of Health (NIH) notes, “High sugar content, loss of vitamins and other unstable nutrients, as well as potential presence of contaminants, may be viewed as detrimental, unhealthy attributes of traditional dried fruits, when compared to their raw counterparts.”

Asthma

The most common process of drying fruits like raisins and apricots involves using sulphur dioxide for preservation. Scientists revealed that this preservative can be harmful to humans when you consume in large quantities. Some individuals living with medical condition like asthma or are sensitive to allergic reaction and skin rashes may experience trouble when they consume dry fruits in excess. Also Read - Fruit Juice On Empty Stomach: 7 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Fruits Before A Meal

Hyperkalemia

Overconsumption of certain dry fruits like apricot and prunes which are loaded in potassium can increase the potassium level in body, flutes, thereby causing diabetes mellitus, arrhythmia, renal insufficiencies and other chronic diseases. According to Mayo Clinic, a healthy blood potassium level in human body should be between 3.6 to 5.2 millimoles per litre.