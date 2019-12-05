1 / 6

Dry cough is something that can plague you all day long. It is also called an unproductive cough because it does not remove mucus, phlegm or other irritants from your lungs or nasal passages. This kind of cough can strike when the weather changes and is especially common during the cold winter months. It can keep you awake at night and make you feel awful. You can easily deal with it during the day by having a hot drink or taking a cough syrup. Honey lozenges and ginger tea are often your first choices. But when you are lying awake in bed because you cannot sleep thanks to this hacking cough, you need to think of a remedy. Fortunately, there are quite a few home remedies that can help you get rid of this irritating condition. Most of these remedies will make you comfortable. But if you are unable to get relief, you need to consult a doctor. He may recommend medication that will provide relief. Let us take a look at a few home remedies for dry cough at night.