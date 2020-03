1 / 6

Human activities have polluted almost all water bodies - rivers, ponds, lakes, oceans and even ground water - today. According to WHO, contaminated drinking water is responsible for 485 000 diarrhoeal deaths each year. The organisation fear that by 2025, half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas. The Global Oceanic Environmental Survey (GOES) also consider water pollution as one of the main environmental problems that can present a danger for the existence of life on earth. Drinking unclean or contaminated water is the major cause of several waterborne diseases. Consuming clean water is the best way to prevent these diseases. So, whether you get water from the river, groundwater or any other sources, ensure that the water is purified before consumption. Below are some of the common waterborne diseases that you should be aware of: