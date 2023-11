Chest Pain

Chest pain is often the first warning sign of a heart-related problem. In cardiogenic shock, chest pain can be severe and persistent. Patients often describe it as crushing, squeezing, or pressure. It may radiate to the neck, jaw, back, or left arm. While chest pain can have other causes, such as a heart attack, it should never be ignored. Prompt evaluation by a healthcare professional is essential to rule out or diagnose cardiogenic shock. Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution: Here's How To Check Air Quality Of Your Area From Your Phone