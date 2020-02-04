1 / 6

Blackheads are small, dark lesions that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles. They are a mild type of acne usually appear on the face. But they can also appear on the back, chest, arms, and shoulders. Blackheads are formed by oxidized melanin, the dark pigment made by cells in the skin. When pores in the skin become plugged, the collected sebum oil or dead skin cells in the open pore react with oxygen in the air and turn black. This is how a blackhead is formed. Know that blackheads are not formed by trapped dirt, and their development is not related to the cleanliness of the skin.Factors like age and hormonal changes can increase the chance of developing blackheads. While they can appear at any age, blackheads are most common during puberty, when the change in hormone levels leads to increased sebum production. Squeezing or scrubbing at blackheads can make them worse. Then what is the best method for blackhead removal? Here are five best home remedies to get rid of blackheads naturally.