Rowing









Rowing is an effective low-impact cardio exercise that engages both the upper and lower body. Whether you use a rowing machine or take to the water in a rowboat, rowing provides an excellent cardiovascular workout while minimizing stress on the joints. It strengthens the back, shoulders, and arms, contributing to improved overall fitness. Rowing can be a calming and rhythmic alternative for those seeking a break from the pounding associated with running.