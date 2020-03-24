1 / 6

Many people suffer from motion sickness when they travel. This can be a real problem and embarrassing too. People with this condition break into a sweat and suffer from nausea and dizziness if they travel by bus, train, car, airplane or ship. Till date, there is no explanation for why people feel this way specifically while travelling and not in any other situations. If you too have this problem, you can easily overcome it with medication or vitamin supplements. But we suggest that you consult a doctor before taking any decision as it may harm you in the long run. Moreover, consulting a doctor will be far from your mind if you suddenly fall sick during your trip. If this happens it will take the fun out of your journey and you will just feel terrible. This is precisely the reason why we have come up with a few simple tips that you need to follow to prevent or reduce motion sickness symptoms almost immediately. Take a look.