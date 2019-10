1 / 6

Vitamin B6 helps with protein, carbohydrate and fat metabolism and also helps in preventing the risk of many chronic diseases. It helps in creation of red blood cells. Our body cannot produce this vitamin, therefore, you have to make sure that you consume enough amount of it from your diet or supplements if needed. It’s deficiency in body is shown through many symptoms. These symptoms could be your everyday issue and you might not realise its severity. However, make sure you consult your physician if you notice your sleep, appetite and mood being disturbed, all at once.