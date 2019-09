1 / 6

When your throat gets inflamed because of a cold or any other underlying condition, the first sign is a sore throat. Pain, scratchiness, dryness and irritation in the throat are some of the common symptoms of a sore throat. It is difficult to swallow food and water in this condition. Inflammation caused by a virus reduces with time. For bacterial infections, you can use common antibacterial cough medication (syrup and tablet) to reduce the inflammation and irritation. Sore throat is not a serious condition and it may not require a visit to a doctor’s clinic. But it can be uncomfortable. Here are natural treatment techniques that you can try at home to soothe the pain and irritation.