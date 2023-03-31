Sign In
Do We Need To See A Doctor For A Common Cold?

Generally, you don't need to see a doctor for a common cold, but seek medical attention right away if

Common Cold

Sore throat, runny nose, coughing and sneezing: These are the signs that you got a cold, which is an infection of your upper respiratory tract (nose, sinuses, throat and windpipe). You can get colds at any time of the year, but they are more common in the winter and spring. If you’re an adult, you may get 2-3 colds per year, but children have even more frequent colds. Recovery takes about 7-10 days for healthy people. However, getting a common cold can be dangerous for people with asthma or respiratory conditions and those with weakened immune systems, as it can lead to serious illness, such as bronchitis or pneumonia.

What Causes Cause Common Colds?

Many types of viruses can cause colds, but rhinoviruses are responsible for most cases. These cold-causing viruses can enter your body through your mouth, eyes or nose. It can spread through droplets in the air (when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks), close personal contact with infected people, or by sharing contaminated objects with them. Also Read - Lithium: Its Crucial Role In Bipolar Treatment

Symptoms Of Colds

Symptoms associated with common colds include sore throat, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, headaches, body aches, Congestion, and low-grade fever. Symptoms typically appear one to three days after you’re infected with a cold-causing virus. Generally, you don’t need to see a doctor for a common cold. However, , seek medical attention if symptoms fail to improve or get worse.

Complications Associated With Common Colds

Some people may experience other conditions along with a cold. Acute ear infection (otitis media), asthma, and scute sinusitis. In children, a common cold can trigger other infections, like strep throat, pneumonia, and croup or bronchiolitis. When these occur, you need to see a doctor right away.

How To Prevent Getting A Common Cold

• Wash your hands often. • Avoid close contact with sick people. • Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with sick people. • Eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. • Avoid sharing drinking glasses or utensils with anyone who has a cold. • Disinfect high-touch surfaces daily, especially when someone in your family has a cold. • Wash your child's toys periodically.