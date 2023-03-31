Common Cold
Sore throat, runny nose, coughing and sneezing: These are the signs that you got a cold, which is an infection of your upper respiratory tract (nose, sinuses, throat and windpipe). You can get colds at any time of the year, but they are more common in the winter and spring. If you’re an adult, you may get 2-3 colds per year, but children have even more frequent colds. Recovery takes about 7-10 days for healthy people. However, getting a common cold can be dangerous for people with asthma or respiratory conditions and those with weakened immune systems, as it can lead to serious illness, such as bronchitis or pneumonia.