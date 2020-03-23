1 / 6

Skin problems are not limited to cold winter, summer heat can be equally harsh on your skin. Your usual sunscream may not be enough to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays. Sun damage can cause painful burns, as well as aggravate oiliness, acne, and eczema. That’s why you need to keep your skin well nourished. The best way to do that is with egg white masks. Loaded with nutrients, eggs have been used in beauty products for centuries. The egg white is packed with protein, vitamins and minerals, like calcium, magnesium and folate. It is the presence of these nutrients that makes egg white your beauty buddy, regardless of your skin type. Egg white masks are beneficial for all skin types. Applying egg white masks can help tighten and firm aging skin, close pores and get rid of acne, prevent build-up of sebum in oily skin. Egg white masks are also versatile, means you can mix it with other ingredients to treat skin problems. Below are tips on how to make different egg white masks at home for healthy skin during summer.