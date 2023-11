A Celebration

Diwali is a celebratory occasion, wherein there is a lot of excitement. A community celebration, it involves bursting of crackers, lighting of diyas and lamps, families and friends coming together for parties and get-togethers. All of this can be an overwhelming experience for a child. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is an annual celebration that many kids may look forward to, year-after-year. (Photo: Pixabay)