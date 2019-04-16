1 / 6

The necessity and importance of voice in our lives doesn't need to be reiterated. However, we hardly care for this vital organ of our body. In order to make us aware of good voice care practices and vocal cord-related disorders, World Voice Day is celebrated every year on 16th April. Laryngitis is a common throat disorder that inflames our voice box or larynx and may lead to voice loss as well, if left untreated. It occurs due to vocal strain, infection, or irritation. In this condition, your vocal cords that open and close smoothly to form sounds become inflamed causing distortion in your voice. Laryngitis can be both acute or chronic. Acute laryngitis is caused by viral infection, vocal strain, or bacterial infection. However, chronic laryngitis occurs due to inhaled irritants like allergens, or smoke, chronic sinusitis, smoking, overuse of voice, or excessive alcohol use. This condition is characterised by hoarseness, voice loss, sore throat, dry throat, tickling sensation in throat, and dry cough. You can prevent laryngitis by avoiding smoking, drinking plenty of water, eating fruits and vegetables, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding spicy foods. If you are suffering from this throat condition, a doctor will diagnose it with the help of physical test of ears, nose, and throat. As far as its treatment is concerned, voice rest along with a anti-inflammatory drugs along with other medicines is suggested. However, there are some no-drug remedies too for managing the symptoms of this condition. On this World Voice Day, we tell you about the most effective natural remedies for laryngitis.